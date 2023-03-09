Search

BusinessPakistan

Finance Minister says talks with IMF about to conclude, staff-level pact likely in two days

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 9 Mar, 2023
Finance Minister says talks with IMF about to conclude, staff-level pact likely in two days
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is inching closer to reviving a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced, saying he and his team were absolutely committed to sealing deal with US-based lender.

Sharing his views at a seminar organized by the Finance Ministry in the federal capital, the finance czar pledged to follow the agreements with the global. He flagged the ongoing economic crisis as one of the many challenges faced by South Asian countries, which according to him was caused by the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Our government is doing its best to fix these issues and that progress will soon be visible, Dar added.

He called it a race against time to implement measures to salvage the deal with the IMF as reserves for essential imports plunged in recent times, while elections are due in coming months.

Drawing a comparison of the policies of the previous and incumbent governments, the PML-N leader said his team decided to discharge all the sovereign commitments that the previous government had made.

He slammed Imran Khan-led government for deviating from the IMF program, denting the confidence of development institutions, and losing foreign investment due to erroneous policies.

IMF slaps four new conditions on Pakistan before releasing critical funding

Before concluding his speech, the country’s finance chief said Pakistan is set to salvage the IMF deal in two days.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

TTP planning ‘high-intensity’ attack in Pakistan’s Peshawar in next 10 days: CTD

08:23 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

‘Imran Khan has never made any request to meet army chief,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

04:59 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Pakistan hopeful of signing much-awaited staff-level agreement with IMF this week

08:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Two killed in Bannu bomb blast 

03:35 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Pakistan, IMF resume virtual talks tomorrow for release of bailout funds

10:05 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Pakistan set to impose 25pc luxury tax on wide-ranging items to woo IMF

01:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Ashraf's ex-wife Kiran too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

01:15 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee snaps winning streak, loses Rs2.78 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday ended its four-day long appreciation streak and dropped nearly 1 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency recorded a decline against the greenback, with a depreciation of Rs2.78.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 279.12 against the US dollar after a continued upward trajectory.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-9-2023

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: