IMF slaps four new conditions on Pakistan before releasing critical funding

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped four more stern conditions on Pakistan, including increasing power tariffs before releasing bailout funds for cash-strapped country.
In recent developments, the global lender asked Pakistan to jack up the interest rates during the recently concluded staff-level visit and apparently, Islamabad has to unwillingly accept the strict conditions.
The IMF asked Pakistan to increase the GST rate to 25 percent on consumer goods for additional revenue, and further asked for a repayment plan to fulfill the staff-level agreement for the next loan tranche.
The global lender further asked Pakistan to liberalise exchange rate. The federal cabinet will review new demands and is likely to endorse them.
It was reported that the IMF Executive Board meeting scheduled for today will not consider approval of the bailout package as the ninth review remains pending. The next meeting of IMF officials is scheduled for March 6 and then again on March 8, 2023.
Meanwhile, Pakistani officials have called State Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will be held on March 02 to decide about the Monetary Policy.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,300
|v
