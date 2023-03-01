Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan, several PTI members booked under terrorism charges for vandalism at Judicial Complex

Web Desk 11:33 AM | 1 Mar, 2023
Imran Khan, several PTI members booked under terrorism charges for vandalism at Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital Islamabad lodged another case against ousted premier Imran Khan and leaders and activists of former ruling PTI for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.

The recent development comes a day after the PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power, arrived at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex with a sea of people amid mayhem in which several party leaders suffered injuries.

Reports in local media claimed that a case was registered against Imran Khan and scores of party workers under Section 353/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions for provoking masses to vandalism.

The FIR stated that an attempt was made by leaders and workers of the former ruling party to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under an organised plan.

The state-owned property was damaged at the judicial complex by armed workers who threatened to kill police officials and administration members at the judicial complex, it further added.

PTI supporters, security guards injured after falling off Imran Khan’s moving car (VIDEO)

Following Tuesday’s disorder, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated to nab Imran Khan and his aides for vandalism at the Judicial Complex. The PML-N stalwart called it Imran Khan’s gambit to pressurise judiciary to get favorable decisions.

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PTI supporters, security guards injured after falling off Imran Khan’s moving car (VIDEO)

07:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

IHC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in attempted murder case

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

03:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan secures bail in two separates cases in Islamabad

09:11 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ reaches Gujranwala after losing steam in Multan, Peshawar

01:23 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan files application seeking removal of his name in ECP protest case

09:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Transgender persons not allowed to leave homes after midnight in ...

01:12 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15

The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.

The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.

The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-01-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 194,300 v

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: