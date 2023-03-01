Imran Khan, several PTI members booked under terrorism charges for vandalism at Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital Islamabad lodged another case against ousted premier Imran Khan and leaders and activists of former ruling PTI for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.
The recent development comes a day after the PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power, arrived at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex with a sea of people amid mayhem in which several party leaders suffered injuries.
Reports in local media claimed that a case was registered against Imran Khan and scores of party workers under Section 353/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions for provoking masses to vandalism.
The FIR stated that an attempt was made by leaders and workers of the former ruling party to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under an organised plan.
The state-owned property was damaged at the judicial complex by armed workers who threatened to kill police officials and administration members at the judicial complex, it further added.
Following Tuesday’s disorder, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated to nab Imran Khan and his aides for vandalism at the Judicial Complex. The PML-N stalwart called it Imran Khan’s gambit to pressurise judiciary to get favorable decisions.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
