Imran Khan, several PTI members booked under terrorism charges for vandalism at Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital Islamabad lodged another case against ousted premier Imran Khan and leaders and activists of former ruling PTI for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.

The recent development comes a day after the PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power, arrived at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex with a sea of people amid mayhem in which several party leaders suffered injuries.

Reports in local media claimed that a case was registered against Imran Khan and scores of party workers under Section 353/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions for provoking masses to vandalism.

The FIR stated that an attempt was made by leaders and workers of the former ruling party to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under an organised plan.

The state-owned property was damaged at the judicial complex by armed workers who threatened to kill police officials and administration members at the judicial complex, it further added.

Following Tuesday’s disorder, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated to nab Imran Khan and his aides for vandalism at the Judicial Complex. The PML-N stalwart called it Imran Khan’s gambit to pressurise judiciary to get favorable decisions.