PTI supporters, security guards injured after falling off Imran Khan’s moving car (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Several PTI supporters and members of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s personal security were injured after they fell from the moving car of their party leader.

Earlier in the day, the former premier reached Islamabad in a motorcade from Lahore to attend hearing in multiple cases registered against him. He got bail in cases related to prohibited funding, ECP protest and attempted murder from different courts while a district and sessions court has issued his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case for failing to show-up.

A video posted on social media shows the former premier travelling in a black SUV while a number of party supporters and security guards are clung to the sides of the vehicle while several others sitting on the roof.

عمران خان کی گاڑی سے گر کر سکیورٹی اہلکار اور کارکنان زخمی ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/LtqwM2lmdM — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) February 28, 2023

As the vehicle was speedily moving, around six people, including security guards, hanging onto the back of it lost their balance and fell on the road. Reports said they sustained minor injuries in the incident.