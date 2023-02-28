PTI supporters, security guards injured after falling off Imran Khan’s moving car (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Several PTI supporters and members of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s personal security were injured after they fell from the moving car of their party leader.
Earlier in the day, the former premier reached Islamabad in a motorcade from Lahore to attend hearing in multiple cases registered against him. He got bail in cases related to prohibited funding, ECP protest and attempted murder from different courts while a district and sessions court has issued his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case for failing to show-up.
A video posted on social media shows the former premier travelling in a black SUV while a number of party supporters and security guards are clung to the sides of the vehicle while several others sitting on the roof.
عمران خان کی گاڑی سے گر کر سکیورٹی اہلکار اور کارکنان زخمی ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/LtqwM2lmdM— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) February 28, 2023
As the vehicle was speedily moving, around six people, including security guards, hanging onto the back of it lost their balance and fell on the road. Reports said they sustained minor injuries in the incident.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.
