Search

PakistanTop News

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Web Desk 03:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict.

Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari and Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer Saad Hasan were present in court.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the former has left Lahore a while ago. “Imran Khan has to appear before two courts in the judicial complex,” he added.

He said that Khan will not be able to appear in this court today.

Bukhari requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.

“Why is it that Imran can appear in 11 courts but not at the katchehri?” inquired the judge.

The court will frame charges against him so he should come here and then leave, he remarked.

“Khawaja Haris is Imran Khan’s lawyer in this case and he is not available to appear in this court today,” he added.

The judge sought Khan once again in the Toshakhana case today.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court granted interim bail to the former prime minister after he appeared before them at the judicial complex.

ATC judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted bail till March 9 against submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Meanwhile, judge Rakhshanda Shaheen confirmed Khan’s bail in the prohibited funding case.

Khan was scheduled to appear before three courts today to attend the hearings of multiple cases. These included a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and the Toshakhana and an attempt to murder cases in the same court.

The Islamabad police had registered terror cases against PTI leaders, including Khan, after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Earlier, as Khan arrived at the judicial complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers entered the building by knocking its gate down.

PTI chief Imran Khan secures bail in two separates cases in Islamabad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Supreme Court takes up suo motu notice case on election dates today

09:34 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan secures bail in two separates cases in Islamabad

09:11 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

President can give election date, remarks CJP Bandial as Punjab, KP polls case adjourned till tomorrow

09:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Nine-member Supreme Court bench hearing election date case dissolved

01:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Supreme Court takes up elections date case today

10:25 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Islamabad court remands Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib in police custody for 3 days

09:08 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hira Mani's new music video is out now!

04:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Karachi PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Islamabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Peshawar PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Quetta PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sialkot PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Attock PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujranwala PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Jehlum PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Multan PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Bahawalpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujrat PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nawabshah PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Chakwal PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Hyderabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nowshehra PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sargodha PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Faisalabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Mirpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: