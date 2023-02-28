Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict.

Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari and Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer Saad Hasan were present in court.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the former has left Lahore a while ago. “Imran Khan has to appear before two courts in the judicial complex,” he added.

He said that Khan will not be able to appear in this court today.

Bukhari requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.

“Why is it that Imran can appear in 11 courts but not at the katchehri?” inquired the judge.

The court will frame charges against him so he should come here and then leave, he remarked.

“Khawaja Haris is Imran Khan’s lawyer in this case and he is not available to appear in this court today,” he added.

The judge sought Khan once again in the Toshakhana case today.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court granted interim bail to the former prime minister after he appeared before them at the judicial complex.

ATC judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted bail till March 9 against submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Meanwhile, judge Rakhshanda Shaheen confirmed Khan’s bail in the prohibited funding case.

Khan was scheduled to appear before three courts today to attend the hearings of multiple cases. These included a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and the Toshakhana and an attempt to murder cases in the same court.

The Islamabad police had registered terror cases against PTI leaders, including Khan, after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Earlier, as Khan arrived at the judicial complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers entered the building by knocking its gate down.