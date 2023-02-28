PTI chief Imran Khan secures bail in two separates cases in Islamabad

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has secured bail in two separate cases by courts in Islamabad.

The banking court approved bail of defiant politician in the prohibited funding case, while the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted him bail in the case related to protests outside the officeof electoral watchdog.

Former premier and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan reached the judicial complex in Islamabad with hoards of supporters.

Khan left his Lahore residence in the early hours on Tuesday and reached the capital with huge convoy of party supporters.

In recent development, PTI leaders sought an exemption of party chief from an in-person appearance before an Islamabad sessions’ court in the Toshakhana reference wherein his indictment is expected today.

Initially, the cricketer-turned-politician planned to travel to Islamabad via flight but due to last-minute changes in his travel plans, the former PM departed for the capital via the Motorway.

PTI leaders confirmed that Khan was accompanied by party workers on his way to the federal capital as he faces arrest after being booked in dozens of cases since being removed from power.

PTI chairman is set to appear in at least four separate court cases including prohibited funding in the banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and two cases in the local court.

Reports claimed that the former premier will first appear before the special court, and later scheduled to head toward banking court where he plans to file a plea requesting the extension of his bail.

Meanwhile, stern security measures have been made in court premises due to threats.

More to follow…