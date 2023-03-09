Indian actor Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

MUMBAI – Indian film industry and fans woke to the tragic news of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik’s sudden death at the age of 66.

A family member of Mr. India actor told the media that Satish succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday morning. The noted comedian, a screenwriter who appeared in scores of movies was reportedly visiting a friend in the Indian capital Delhi when he was shifted to a medical facility, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Born in 1956, Kaushik graduated from Delhi University and later enrolled at the National School of Drama. Known for his iconic roles in Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and other films, he directed many hit movies including Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam.

As the news of his death shocked fans, condolences started pouring in. Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgan, Neha Dhupia, and other stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 9, 2023

Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai ! https://t.co/IGJqVK3Hgk — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 9, 2023

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

