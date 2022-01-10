‘Deltacron’: Another Covid variant detected in Cyprus as world faces Omicron
Share
NICOSIA – Amid the disastrous spread of the Omicron variant which put intense pressure on global health care, a new variant of the novel disease, that is a combination of the delta and omicron variants, has been discovered in the Middle Eastern Island country.
A senior virologist at the University of Cyprus shared the new findings of the strain that is a combination of omicron and delta co-infections.
The new variant was dubbed as ‘deltacron’ after omicron-like genetic signatures were found in the delta genomes. At least 25 cases of the new strain have been detected, while officials said it is too early to say how damaging the new strain might be.
Earlier, scientists believed that recent findings of new variants are a result of laboratory contamination however the virologist told a US publication that these mutations are not the result of a single recombination event.
It was revealed that the new variant is found among patients hospitalized due to infection than among non-hospitalized patients.
Omicron and delta variants have mutations in the spike protein that affect their ability to enter human cells, with omicron becoming more infectious as a result.
The unseen variant of novel disease arises when there are multiple variants of a pathogen circulating. Researchers earlier claimed that they found another variant named IHU in France however, World Health Organization said the IHU variant had not become much of a threat.
‘IHU’: New vaccine-resistant variant of Covid ... 03:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
PARIS – As the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in parts of the world, health experts in France ...
Meanwhile, Flurona cases have also been reported in parts of the world in which the person contracted COVID-19 and the influenza virus at the same time.
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- ‘Deltacron’: Another Covid variant detected in Cyprus as world ...12:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Calls for Muslim genocide, silent leadership could lead to civil war, ...11:57 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Murtaza Wahab breaks silence on lockdown rumours as Covid positivity ...11:26 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
- #Boycott: Tourists lament Murree hotels for charging massive rent ...10:54 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan determined to expand trade ties with all EU countries: FM ...10:28 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Humayun Saeed to star as Lady Diana's lover in Netflix hit series ...09:42 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Katrina Kaif's first selfie with hubby Vicky Kaushal breaks internet07:37 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities in shock over Murree deaths04:01 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021