Pakistan’s top monitoring body expresses concerns over rising trend of COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday expressed serious concern over rising trend in national positivity of COVID-19 which was surged between 5 and 6 percent.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a special meeting was held to review the current situation of the pandemic.

The country’s top monitoring body noted that Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and few cities of KP and AJK are the most hit areas.

All federating units were asked to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly to contain the rise of infection.

The meeting also appreciated the steps taken by Punjab for disease control.

However, further steps for disease control including expanded lock downs in various cities of Punjab including Islamabad and certain cities of KP were also considered during the meeting.

It also shared views overspread of new virus strains in the country.

The meeting also discussed further restrictions on international travel from certain countries with high prevalence of South African and Brazilian virus.

The NCOC said that the decision would be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

The body also encouraged the elder people to take coronavirus vaccine.