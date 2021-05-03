Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik quarantines herself after contracting coronavirus

MUMBAI – Indian actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has quarantined herself at home after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the news. She also urged people to get tested who came in contact with her last week. She captioned the post ‘Covid positive’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Indian diva is under home quarantine in Shimla. Speaking about her health with an Indian national TV, she said ‘I am under home quarantine for the next 17 days. I came to my hometown Shimla to isolate myself and I am on a different floor where no one comes in. Abhinav (Shukla) was with me till recently but we were in separate rooms because I was getting all the symptoms since 3-4 days.

Adding that, ‘we were almost sure that I had contracted coronavirus. When I got myself tested, the results came out to be positive.”

Earlier, the Choti Bahu actor extended her gratitude to all her Pakistani fans for the immense love they showered upon her.