Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik thanks Pakistani fans for the love
Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has extended her gratitude to all her Pakistani fans for the immense love they showered upon her.
The Indian television diva had a whirlwind journey with ample ups and down but she stood strong with the support of her fan base.
Amidst her victory celebrations, Dilaik thanked all her fans and released a special video message for her Pakistani followers.
"I love all my Pakistani fans," Rubina said in a video message. "As much as you guys have loved me, I'm glad to have it," she concluded.
From the heartbreaking confession of the truth of her marriage to soaring emotions, somewhere while staying in the Big Boss house, Rubina has won hearts since day one.
Taking home the winner's trophy and a hefty amount, the 33-year-old television star stayed in the house for over a whopping 140 days and is thought to be the only contestant who spent the most time in the Bigg Boss house.
