PSL 6, Match 12, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United — Live Score & Live Updates
Web Desk
06:31 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Another high voltage clash expected between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United today as both teams will be locking horns at the National Stadium Karachi today.

The match is expected to start at 9:00pm Pakistan Standard Time. PTV Sports and Geo Super will live telecast the fixture. However, Daily Pakistan will present live score and kive updates of the PSL 12th match.

Latest: Points Table

Islamabad United has won two of the three games, whereas Quetta Gladiators has lost three games and they would want to change their fortunes. Faf du Plessis made a brilliant debut in the last game, whereas Sarfaraz is also batting well.

Islamabad United Squad

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Shinwari.

Matches Summary

TOP LISTS

