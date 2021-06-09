Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today as PSL 6 resumes months after COVID outbreak
ABU DHABI – The wait is over for all the fans as the remaining matches for the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament are resuming today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi.
The two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United take on the challenging Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight, the match will begin at 9:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
For cricket fans, there was plenty of concern as the PSL season 6 seemed to be affected by the visa and aircraft delays, and other concerns amid the Covid pandemic.
Chaand Raat Mubarak 😍— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 8, 2021
Kal se mulk bhar mein #HBLPSL6 bharpoor josh-o-jazbay se manaai jaye ge!
Sweet dreams @lahoreqalandars 🙂#ReadyToRoar #RedHotSquad🦁 #UnitedWeWin #RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/TmUmkgK0LB
PCB’s Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said that the Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged spectacular arrangements for league fans throughout the world. ‘We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day. Adding that ‘The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings’.
PSL 6 set to resume on Wednesday 11:13 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
After myriad uncertainties, the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) is all set to resume at the Zayed ...
A number of international players have decided to forgo the Abu Dhabi leg due to a variety of factors. Mini draughts were used to choose the replacements.
Ben Dunk suffers injury in practice, undergoes ... 01:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
ABU DHABI – Australian hard-hitting batsman and key player of Lahore Qalandar got an injury during a practice ...
