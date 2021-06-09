Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today as PSL 6 resumes months after COVID outbreak

ABU DHABI – The wait is over for all the fans as the remaining matches for the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament are resuming today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi.

The two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United take on the challenging Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight, the match will begin at 9:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

For cricket fans, there was plenty of concern as the PSL season 6 seemed to be affected by the visa and aircraft delays, and other concerns amid the Covid pandemic.

PCB’s Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said that the Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged spectacular arrangements for league fans throughout the world. ‘We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day. Adding that ‘The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings’.

PSL 6 set to resume on Wednesday 11:13 PM | 8 Jun, 2021 After myriad uncertainties, the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) is all set to resume at the Zayed ...

A number of international players have decided to forgo the Abu Dhabi leg due to a variety of factors. Mini draughts were used to choose the replacements.