KP restricts unvaccinated govt employees from entering offices
PESHAWAR – The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has restricted Covid vaccine refusers from entering public offices in a bid to stem the spread of the novel disease.
A notification issued by the health department in this regard cited a deadline for all employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The notification further directed all administrative heads to vaccinate their staff before the deadline.
It further added that 21 departments have been given a deadline of June 30 while 11 departments have been given deadlines of July 15. Employees who have not been vaccinated by the date will not be allowed in the state-run offices.
Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout in Pakistan continued at a rapid pace as over 10 million Covid doses have been administered amid the mass vaccination drive.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan registered a dip in the third of the Covid pandemic with 1,118 new infections and 77 ...
