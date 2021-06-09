KP restricts unvaccinated govt employees from entering offices
PESHAWAR – The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has restricted Covid vaccine refusers from entering public offices in a bid to stem the spread of the novel disease.

A notification issued by the health department in this regard cited a deadline for all employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The notification further directed all administrative heads to vaccinate their staff before the deadline.

It further added that 21 departments have been given a deadline of June 30 while 11 departments have been given deadlines of July 15. Employees who have not been vaccinated by the date will not be allowed in the state-run offices.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout in Pakistan continued at a rapid pace as over 10 million Covid doses have been administered amid the mass vaccination drive. 

