Pakistan all set to locally manufacture China’s CanSino vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have said that China’s CanSinoBio coronavirus vaccine will be locally manufactured from next month.

According to the NIH officials, the arrangements to prepare CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine were done while the raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan next week.

The National Institute of Health had started the collaboration with Chinese company while the company’s scientist will also be present in the federal capital to help in the preparation of the vaccine. The experts also trained NIH experts to prepare vaccine doses.

The single-dose vaccines will ready by the end of May for mass vaccination.

At least 151 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,480 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,680 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 815,711.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,699 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 708,193. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,838, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.61 percent.

Meanwhile today, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said the government will begin vaccination of the 40-49 age group from Monday, May 3.

Second successive day of more than 1 lakh vaccinations. Encouraging to see pace of registration also picking up. Vaccination of those between 40 and 49 years age will be starting from next monday the 3rd of May — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 29, 2021

He took to Twitter to announce that more than 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan in a single day, for the second consecutive day.