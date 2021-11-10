Covid-19: Pakistan reports 554 new infections, 8 deaths in a day
Web Desk
09:32 AM | 10 Nov, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 554 new infections, 8 deaths in a day
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 8 people died of the novel disease while 554 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,566 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,278,114.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,128 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.20 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,167. Around 443 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,226,590.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,958.

As many as 472,519 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 441,378 in Punjab, 178,773 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,198 in Islamabad, 33,356 in Balochistan, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,395 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,957 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,599 in Sindh, 5,778 in KP, 947 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Nov-2021/ncoc-urges-administration-to-expedite-covid-19-vaccination

More From This Category
#PakistanArmyChief visits #HeavyIndustriesTaxila, ...
09:54 AM | 10 Nov, 2021
Asser Malik: Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband?
11:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Youngest Nobel peace laureate Malala marries in ...
11:04 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Pakistan to host OIC summit on Afghanistan next ...
09:58 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Afghanistan’s acting FM due in Pakistan tomorrow
09:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Watch: PM Imran enjoys live qawwali session with ...
09:07 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asser Malik: Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband?
11:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr