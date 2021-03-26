Pakistan records highest surge in nine months with 4,368 new Covid19 cases

ISLAMABAD – At least 63 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,368 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,091 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 645,356.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,157 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 591,145. The total count of active cases is 40,120 while the positivity rate stands at 10.29 percent.

At least 264,062 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 207,765 in Punjab 82,677 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 54,347 in Islamabad, 19,427 in Balochistan, 12,095 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,983 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,142 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,486 in Sindh, 2,260 in KP, 555 in Islamabad, 340 in Azad Kashmir, 205 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 42,418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,976,791 samples have been tested so far.