With 2,899 new cases, Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500,000

ISLAMABAD – The number of total coronavirus infections in Pakistan has crossed the 500,000 mark on Sunday after the country reported 2,899 new cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), almost 46 died in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,644.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 502,416 while 456, 969.have been recovered so far.

A total of 44,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,899 turned to be positive.

Sindh remained first in term of total cases has reported 225,509 cases, Punjab 144,909, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61,148, Balochistan 18,373, Islamabad 39, 120, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,478, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,879

Furthermore, 4,260 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,693 in Sindh, 1,728 in KP, 439 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,088,014 coronavirus tests and 44,410 in the last 24 hours.