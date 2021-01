Blackout – Twitter erupts into memes after Pakistan’s massive power breakdown

LAHORE – Twitterati revealed a sarcastic side of the rare event after Pakistan plunges into darkness following a major power breakdown.

The power outage affected Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, and other big cities. The breakdown extended as far as Azad Kashmir.

Amid the darkness, netizens didn't lose their humour and twitter was all flooded with hilarious memes.

Here’s how Pakistanis reacted to the ‘dark event.’

Peoples with less then battery at 30% Le Mobile: #blackout pic.twitter.com/3SHbAsqqrL — امین مہر ♡ (@IK_Warrior1) January 10, 2021

Everyone is talking about #Blackout Le people with UPS and generators right now pic.twitter.com/fqoHaQJJfj — itxMarhaba???? (@ZafarMarhaba) January 10, 2021

Someone please shutdown his damn computer!#Blackout pic.twitter.com/nhH2CmGivq — Syed Muhammad Ali (@Syedjaffry_14) January 9, 2021