Pakistan records 473 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 473 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.37 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Tuesday said that four people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,313. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,519,627.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 560. Pakistan conducted a total of 34,401 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 466 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,471,288.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,401
Positive Cases: 473
Positivity %: 1.37%
Deaths :4
Patients on Critical Care: 560
As many as 572,297 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,939 in Punjab, 218,268 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,859 in Islamabad, 35,442 in Balochistan, 43,181 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,641 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
