Pakistan records 473 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
Pakistan records 473 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 473 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.37 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Tuesday said that four people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,313. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,519,627.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 560. Pakistan conducted a total of 34,401 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 466 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,471,288.

As many as 572,297 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,939 in Punjab, 218,268 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,859 in Islamabad, 35,442 in Balochistan, 43,181 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,641 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan decides to close NCOC amid Covid ... 08:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Federal government has decided to shut down the country's top monitoring body for its efforts against ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to address ‘historic’ public meeting ...
11:35 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal and fervour
10:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
China reacts to Indian firing of missile into ...
09:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Rangers to take over Islamabad’s Red Zone ...
09:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
School Education Department Punjab and Lifebuoy ...
08:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Hamza visits Tareen's residence to woo estranged ...
06:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ex-wives and children
08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr