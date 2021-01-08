Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccine centre opens in Islamabad
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccine centre opens in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has established its first coronavirus vaccination centre in Taralai area of the federal capital.

Citizens can register themselves for the vaccination by signing up on helpline 1166. Keeping a special chiller at the centre to secure the vaccine, the federal health ministry has also set up a training centre for the vaccinators at the venue in Islamabad.

The development comes only a day after Ministry of National Health Services Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said that Pakistan is likely to get the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment by the end of this month.

According to Radio Pakistan, Dr Hamid said that the government was "urgently" drafting a database of all public and private medical workers to get them inoculated in the first phase.

Last week, Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan would purchase 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China's Sinopharm.

Last month, China had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, its first approved shot for general public use.

COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and ... 08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

Countries like the United States, Russia, China, the UK and the European Union have been the front runners for the ...

More From This Category
CCPO Office cancels all police transfers by Umar ...
03:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan jails Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi for 15 ...
03:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Three Pakistanis sentenced to death for blasphemy ...
04:53 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Iran bans importing of COVID-19 vaccines from UK, ...
02:34 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Nusrat Shaheen sworn in as senator in Balochistan
03:15 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
NHA's merger into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority ...
06:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human trafficking
05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr