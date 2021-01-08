Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccine centre opens in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has established its first coronavirus vaccination centre in Taralai area of the federal capital.

Citizens can register themselves for the vaccination by signing up on helpline 1166. Keeping a special chiller at the centre to secure the vaccine, the federal health ministry has also set up a training centre for the vaccinators at the venue in Islamabad.

The development comes only a day after Ministry of National Health Services Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said that Pakistan is likely to get the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment by the end of this month.

According to Radio Pakistan, Dr Hamid said that the government was "urgently" drafting a database of all public and private medical workers to get them inoculated in the first phase.

Last week, Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan would purchase 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China's Sinopharm.

Probably you have not read press release accurately 1) 1.1 M Doses are for batch only we intend to import Millions of doses in coming months 2) Pvt sector is allowed to import Vaccine.... you have to store vaccine and administer also so import ll always be in batches https://t.co/PkLrKsduM5 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 8, 2021

Last month, China had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, its first approved shot for general public use.