PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021 – Here’s when and where the matches will be played

LAHORE – The HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2021 will take place at the High Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, the country’s cricket board announced on Friday.

The sixth season of the star-studded PSL is set to begin from February 20 at Karachi's National Stadium.

According to PCB's statement, Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful HBL PSL 2020 campaign, by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on February 20.

The tournament will conclude on March 22, with its Final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Allowing the fans inside the stadium will be decided at a later date and would depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Here's the complete schedule for PSL 2021:

Sat, 20 Feb - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Sun, 21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Mon, 22 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Tue, 23 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 24 Feb - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi

Fri, 26 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Sat, 27 Feb - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Sun, Feb 28 - Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi

Mon, 1 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 3 Mar - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Thu, 4 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi

Fri, 5 Mar - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi

Sat, 6 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi

Sun, 7 Mar - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (D); Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 10 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N); GSL, Lahore

Thu, 11 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore

Fri, 12 Mar - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Sat 13 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Sun, 14 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Mon, 15 Mar - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N); GSL, Lahore

Tue, 16 Mar - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore

Thu, 18 Mar - Qualifier (1 v 2) (N); GSL, Lahore

Fri, 19 Mar - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N); GSL, Lahore

Sat, Mar 20 - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N); GSL, Lahore

Mon, 22 Mar - Final (N), GSL, Lahore