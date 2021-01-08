PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021 – Here’s when and where the matches will be played
LAHORE – The HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2021 will take place at the High Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, the country’s cricket board announced on Friday.
The sixth season of the star-studded PSL is set to begin from February 20 at Karachi's National Stadium.
According to PCB's statement, Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful HBL PSL 2020 campaign, by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on February 20.
The tournament will conclude on March 22, with its Final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Allowing the fans inside the stadium will be decided at a later date and would depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
📢 𝗛𝗕𝗟 𝗣𝗦𝗟 𝟲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 📢— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 8, 2021
Araha hai #HBLPSL6 ka mausam! Mark your calendars!
Which match-up are you most excited about? https://t.co/85V75YQ2Tz@MultanSultans @TeamQuetta @KarachiKingsARY @IsbUnited @PeshawarZalmi @lahoreqalandars pic.twitter.com/wJxUIlUyjt
Here's the complete schedule for PSL 2021:
Sat, 20 Feb - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi
Sun, 21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi
Mon, 22 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi
Tue, 23 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (N); NSK, Karachi
Wed, 24 Feb - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi
Fri, 26 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi
Sat, 27 Feb - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi
Sun, Feb 28 - Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi
Mon, 1 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi
Wed, 3 Mar - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi
Thu, 4 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi
Fri, 5 Mar - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi
Sat, 6 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi
Sun, 7 Mar - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (D); Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi
Wed, 10 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N); GSL, Lahore
Thu, 11 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore
Fri, 12 Mar - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore
Sat 13 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore
Sun, 14 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore
Mon, 15 Mar - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N); GSL, Lahore
Tue, 16 Mar - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore
Thu, 18 Mar - Qualifier (1 v 2) (N); GSL, Lahore
Fri, 19 Mar - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N); GSL, Lahore
Sat, Mar 20 - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N); GSL, Lahore
Mon, 22 Mar - Final (N), GSL, Lahore
PSL 6 to be played without spectators, says PCB ... 12:05 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
LAHORE The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus ...
