PSL 6 to be played without spectators, says PCB official

12:05 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
LAHORE The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan sharing plan about this year’s tournament said that spectators will not be allowed, adding that the pandemic situation is being monitored regularly. 

He said that the PSL 6 will be played on time and the foreign players have confirmed their availability for the season.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” Geo News reported Nadeem as saying.

Earlier, CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan said in an interview last month that the tournament will commence from February 20, 2021

