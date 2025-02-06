Babar Azam loses mobile phone, fans express concern

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket captain and top ODI batsman Babar Azam has lost his mobile phone.

Babar Azam shared the news on Instagram, informing his fans that his phone was either lost or stolen.

He stated, “I have lost my mobile phone, and along with it, all my contact numbers are gone.”

Babar assured that he would reconnect if he recovered his phone and contacts.

Fans expressed concern over his loss, prayed for the phone’s recovery, and showed their support for the cricketer.

It remains unclear where Babar Azam lost his phone, as he did not mention any specific location.