Pakistan sets up donkey slaughterhouse in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD – Officials from the Ministry of Food and Security informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee that a donkey slaughterhouse has been established in Gwadar, and production has already begun.

The ministry revealed that Pakistan has signed an agreement with China regarding donkey hides and bones, with a Chinese company operating in Gwadar.

The committee chairman questioned why live donkeys were not being exported to China, to which officials responded that exporting live donkeys is a difficult process. Applications for more donkey slaughterhouses from other regions are also under review.

Officials added that discussions are ongoing with new Chinese companies regarding donkey slaughterhouses. Committee member Rana Muhammad Hayat suggested that since donkeys are being replaced by loader rickshaws, breeding high-quality donkeys should be encouraged.