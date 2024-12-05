Madrasah Registration Bill faces setback as President Zardari raises legal concerns

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari sends Madrasah Registration Bill back to Prime Minister’s Office, despite Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Reports in local media said President returned Madrasah Registration Bill, citing legal issues that need to be addressed. The bill aims to regulate and register madrasahs, but faced significant hurdles during legal process.

He raised concerns about legal clarity, particularly regarding jurisdiction for registering madrasahs. Madrassah bill does not specify whether it come after existing laws governing madrasah registration in capital city. Furthermore, the bill fails to clarify the role of provincial education ministries, which are responsible for registration of seminaries.

Amid several concerns, President Zardari sent the bill back unsigned, despite efforts by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to push it through. The bill carries regulation of madrasah accounts and registration, primarily concerns provincial matters, meaning it would require approval from provincial assemblies to be fully effective.

It would have had little to no impact without the backing of the provincial legislature Even if the president gave it ascent, per reports.

Last week, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the status of the bill. He expressed frustration over the delay, questioning why the bill had not been signed despite its approval in both houses of parliament.