Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Madrasah Registration Bill faces setback as President Zardari raises legal concerns

Madrasah Registration Bill Faces Setback As President Zardari Raises Legal Concerns

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari sends Madrasah Registration Bill back to Prime Minister’s Office, despite Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Reports in local media said President returned Madrasah Registration Bill, citing legal issues that need to be addressed. The bill aims to regulate and register madrasahs, but faced significant hurdles during legal process.

He raised concerns about legal clarity, particularly regarding jurisdiction for registering madrasahs. Madrassah bill does not specify whether it come after existing laws governing madrasah registration in capital city. Furthermore, the bill fails to clarify the role of provincial education ministries, which are responsible for registration of seminaries.

Amid several concerns, President Zardari sent the bill back unsigned, despite efforts by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to push it through. The bill carries regulation of madrasah accounts and registration, primarily concerns provincial matters, meaning it would require approval from provincial assemblies to be fully effective.

It would have had little to no impact without the backing of the provincial legislature Even if the president gave it ascent, per reports.

Last week, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the status of the bill. He expressed frustration over the delay, questioning why the bill had not been signed despite its approval in both houses of parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto visits Fazlur Rehman to address concerns over Madrassah Bill

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 5 Dec 2024
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.35 279.05
EUR Euro 289.6 292.35
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.8 353.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.75 181
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895 904.5
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.1 25.4
CHF Swiss Franc 312.75 315.55
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search