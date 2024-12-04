Bilawal Bhutto visits Fazlur Rehman to address concerns over Madrassah Bill

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to resolve the latter’s dissatisfaction over the Madrassah Bill and to placate him.

According to reports, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with a delegation, arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, where a meeting took place between the two leaders.

During the meeting, Bilawal and Fazlur Rehman discussed important political matters, with the JUI-F chief also addressing the issue of the President’s refusal to sign the Madrassah Registration Act.

The meeting was attended by JUI-F senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Haji Ghulam Ali, Maulana Lutful Rahman, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

After an hour-long meeting, Bilawal Bhutto, along with his delegation, left Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence without speaking to the media.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a telephone conversation regarding the issue.