Ronaldo shows interest in Islam, claims former Al-Nassr goalkeeper

Former Al-Nassr goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah has claimed that renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in embracing Islam.

Speaking on the Saudi Arabia channel program “Last Session,” Waleed stated that he was never intimidated or nervous while speaking to Ronaldo in the locker room for the first time.

He shared that he was initially very close to Ronaldo, as the football star was unfamiliar with the country’s culture, the club, and other aspects, often seeking details from him.

Waleed revealed that he once discussed Islam with Ronaldo, and the player showed interest. On one occasion, after scoring a goal, Ronaldo performed a sajda (prostration). When Ronaldo did this, all the players shouted “Allahu Akbar” in unison. Additionally, whenever Ronaldo hears the Azan (call to prayer), he reportedly asks the coach to pause training.

Waleed emphasised that regardless of whether Ronaldo accepts Islam or not, he is a disciplined athlete, which has been key to his success.