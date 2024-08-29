Search

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks records, makes a mark in Guinness World Records

Web Desk
11:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
Christiano Ronaldo YouTube channel
Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's debut on YouTube with his channel "UR — Cristiano" was nothing short of spectacular, setting records and earning a spot in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The star athlete launched his channel on the world’s largest video-sharing platform on August 21, and it has been gaining subscribers rapidly ever since.

GWR has now recognized the 39-year-old Al Nassr star’s YouTube channel for gaining the most subscribers in 24 hours.

Earlier this week, GWR announced on its website that Ronaldo's "domination of social media has continued," with his YouTube channel reaching 19,729,827 subscribers in a single day.

This impressive figure was exclusively revealed to Guinness World Records this week, according to VN Express.

According to WikiTubia, a site dedicated to YouTube records, Ronaldo's channel achieved 100,000 subscribers in just 22 minutes, one million subscribers in 47 minutes, and 10 million subscribers in 11 hours and 31 minutes.

Even more astonishing, the channel amassed 50 million subscribers within just one week.

However, this is not Ronaldo’s first entry in the Guinness World Records.

He is already recognized by the organization as the most followed person on Instagram, with 637 million followers, and as the first person to reach 500 million followers on the platform in November 2022.

Ronaldo also has a Facebook account with 170 million followers and an X (formerly Twitter) account with 112 million followers.

In football, the Portuguese superstar holds the Guinness World Record for the "most goals scored by a male player in international football" with 111 goals, set in 2021.

Additionally, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus player holds several other records, including:

First player to score 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League
Most appearances in the UEFA Champions League with 183
Most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League with eight
Most goals in the Euros with 14
First male player to score in five different World Cups
Longest gap between appearances in the Premier League with 12 years and 118 days

As Ronaldo continues to showcase his extraordinary talent on the football pitch, he recently scored a remarkable goal during Al-Nassr's league match on Tuesday night, bringing him closer to his 900th career goal.
 

