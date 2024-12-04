Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

India beat Pakistan to lift Junior Hockey Asia Cup trophy

India Beat Pakistan To Lift Junior Hockey Asia Cup Trophy

India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the Junior Hockey Asia Cup final to claim the title.

In the final held in Muscat, Oman, Pakistan’s captain Hanan Shahid gave his team an early lead in the first quarter. However, India’s Arijit Singh Hundal soon equalized.

In the second quarter, Arijit’s flick secured a 2-1 lead for India, which was extended to 3-1 by Dilraj Singh. Pakistan’s Sufyan Khan reduced the deficit with a goal before the quarter ended.

Sufyan Khan struck again in the third quarter, leveling the score at 3-3.

In the fourth quarter, India scored two decisive goals to secure a 5-3 victory, a lead Pakistan could not overcome until the match ended.

Pakistan beat Japan to reach final of Junior Asia Hockey Cup

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

