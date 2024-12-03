Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan beat Japan to reach final of Junior Asia Hockey Cup

Pakistan Beat Japan To Reach Final Of Junior Asia Hockey Cup

Pakistan secured a spot in the final of the Junior Asia Hockey Cup by defeating Japan 4-2 in the semi-finals.

According to Express News, the match took place in Muscat, Oman, where Pakistan’s junior hockey team remained unbeaten until the semi-finals.

Captain Hanan Shahid scored two goals, while Sufyan Khan and Basharat Ali each scored once.

Hanan Shahid was named Player of the Match for his two-goal performance.

It is worth noting that the national team had been unbeaten throughout the Junior Asia Hockey Cup until the semi-finals.

The second semi-final will be between India and Malaysia, with the winning team set to face Pakistan in the final.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

