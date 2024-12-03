Pakistan beat Japan to reach final of Junior Asia Hockey Cup

Pakistan secured a spot in the final of the Junior Asia Hockey Cup by defeating Japan 4-2 in the semi-finals.

According to Express News, the match took place in Muscat, Oman, where Pakistan’s junior hockey team remained unbeaten until the semi-finals.

Captain Hanan Shahid scored two goals, while Sufyan Khan and Basharat Ali each scored once.

Hanan Shahid was named Player of the Match for his two-goal performance.

It is worth noting that the national team had been unbeaten throughout the Junior Asia Hockey Cup until the semi-finals.

The second semi-final will be between India and Malaysia, with the winning team set to face Pakistan in the final.