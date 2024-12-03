Pm Shehbaz Stresses Need For Global Action To Preserve Water Resources

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of taking significant steps to safeguard water resources during his address at the One Water Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted that water scarcity is increasing droughts and called for global efforts to address the issue.

The premier noted that Pakistan is one of the most affected countries by climate change, referencing the devastating floods of 2022 that caused widespread destruction in the country.

PM Shehbaz also praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his Vision 2030 initiative, commending his efforts in addressing climate change and other key challenges.

Earlier, upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, alongside Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, and other senior officials.

The prime minister will also address a roundtable conference focused on improving water quality and creating livelihoods.

Shehbaz Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the evolving regional situation and other important matters.

The prime minister is also expected to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders during his visit.