Pakistan, France to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

RIYADH – Pakistan and France have agreed to enhance cooperation through business-to-business contacts in the areas of agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, skills development and clean drinking water.

An understanding to this effect reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the One Water Summit in Riyadh, today.

Both the leaders reiterated the shared desire of two sides to remain closely engaged on all regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction at its positive trajectory, the two leaders exchanged views on the full spectrum of Pakistan-France relationship, including political, economic, trade and investment, as well as cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed upon the need to further strengthen mutually advantageous economic and trade ties between the two countries and encouraged France to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in areas of climate adaptation and renewable energy.

Commending France’s leadership role on climate change and development issues, the Prime Minister recalled with appreciation President Macron’s strong advocacy for the people of Pakistan in the wake of 2022 devastating floods.

Shehbaz Sharif also warmly congratulated President Macron on the successful co-hosting of the One Water Summit in Riyadh.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

