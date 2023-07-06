Search

Why won't Pakistan Cricket Team attend Haris Rauf's wedding?

Noor Fatima 09:57 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Source: Haris Rauf (Instagram)

After it was announced that Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) will only practice one session in the training camp for Test series against Sri Lanka and that some players will go to Islamabad to attend Haris Rauf's wedding ceremony, mother nature made its own plans.

Previously, some players were supposed to attend Rauf's wedding while others were going to attend the wedding of former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter in Karachi — not to be confused with Ansha Afridi.

Players going to Islamabad — for Rauf's wedding — were reported to return to Karachi by Saturday afternoon, and leave for Dubai Colombo on Saturday night, however, due to bad weather, cricketers could not leave for Islamabad.

Reports in local media suggest that most of the players will now attend the wedding ceremony of Afridi's daughter.

As for the Test Series, the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start from July 16 in Galle while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24.

The Pakistan cricket team's training camp for the tour of Sri Lanka will end on Friday, with only practice in the morning session from 9am to 12pm on the final day of the four-day camp at the Hanif Muhammad Regional Academy Ground at the National Stadium.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel, who could not come to Pakistan due to visa failure, will join the national team in Dubai.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Hasan Ali also joined the training camp on Thursday, the third day, as he could not be a part of the camp due to bad weather affecting the flight schedule.

It should be noted that the national team arriving in Sri Lanka on July 9 will play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12 before the Test series.

The first Test is scheduled at the Galle International Stadium from July 16 to 20 and the second at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Haris Rauf’s Mehndi pictures and videos will make you swoon

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

