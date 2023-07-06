Haris Rauf’s Mehndi pictures and videos will make you swoon

The wedding festivities of Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf is currently trending. As fans are waiting to see the beautiful couple’s pictures, a glimpse from Mehndi event broke the internet.
After Qawwali night, the Mehndi pictures and videos surfaced online, showing the groom to be in donning a dark green traditional dress embellished with silver and gold work.
Besides the Mehndi rituals, Haris also stunned everyone, by making a stunning entry on a horse while a second clip shows him entering the venue on a sports bike.
Entry with 150Kph on Bike and Then Horse ❤️#HarisRauf #Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/9b9aoIrC91— Ñöör Hâféèz Åbbäsî (@noor_babarian56) July 5, 2023
Haris Rauf is a bridezilla pic.twitter.com/X9j25nTx9P— adi ✨???????? (@notanotheradi) July 6, 2023
Haris Rauf makes a stunning entry on his Mehndi night! ????????#harisrauf #harisraufwedding #harisraufmehndi #wedding #weddinggoals #harisrauffanclub pic.twitter.com/T1mqlsfqm0— RASALA.PK (@rasalapk) July 5, 2023
Close friends and family members thronged the house which was adorned with lights.
Haris and his class fellow Muzna will get married on Friday in an intimate ceremony. Several players from Team Green will attend the wedding events of the right-arm pacer.
Meanwhile, Green shirts flocked to Karachi for a training camp ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Team players will arrive in Islamabad to attend the Qalandars star's wedding.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
