Do you know who produced Syra-Shahroz starrer 'Babylicious'?

Get ready for the ultimate reunion that everyone's been waiting for! Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, the former celebrity power couple, are back together on the silver screen with their sensational new film, "Babylicious." Released just in time for the joyous occasion of Eidul Adha, this movie has taken the world by storm, leaving audiences utterly enchanted.
This rom-com promises to whisk you away with its heartwarming storyline, and thanks to the brilliant production skills of none other than TV host-turned-cryptocurrency expert, Waqar Zaka, it has become an instant fan-favourite.
Zaka, in his debut project, aims to break free from the conventional movie mold in our country and create a cinematic experience that transcends borders, captivating viewers not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, and beyond.
The movie features Omar, a hopeless romantic, who after heartbreakingly being cast aside by his beloved, sets out to conquer the world and win her back, defying all odds in the name of true love.
Despite the real-life separation of our beloved stars, the film rose above all obstacles to come to life. Conceived in 2012, its script took shape around 2017, and even the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic couldn't stop its relentless journey. Now, it has triumphantly arrived to captivate audiences far and wide.
