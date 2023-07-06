Search

Lifestyle

Do you know who produced Syra-Shahroz starrer 'Babylicious'?

Maheen Khawaja 03:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Do you know who produced Syra-Shahroz starrer 'Babylicious'?
Source: Instagram

Get ready for the ultimate reunion that everyone's been waiting for! Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, the former celebrity power couple, are back together on the silver screen with their sensational new film, "Babylicious." Released just in time for the joyous occasion of Eidul Adha, this movie has taken the world by storm, leaving audiences utterly enchanted.

This rom-com promises to whisk you away with its heartwarming storyline, and thanks to the brilliant production skills of none other than TV host-turned-cryptocurrency expert, Waqar Zaka, it has become an instant fan-favourite.

Zaka, in his debut project, aims to break free from the conventional movie mold in our country and create a cinematic experience that transcends borders, captivating viewers not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, and beyond.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Waqar Zaka (@waqarzaka)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Waqar Zaka (@waqarzaka)

The movie features Omar, a hopeless romantic, who after heartbreakingly being cast aside by his beloved, sets out to conquer the world and win her back, defying all odds in the name of true love.

Despite the real-life separation of our beloved stars, the film rose above all obstacles to come to life. Conceived in 2012, its script took shape around 2017, and even the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic couldn't stop its relentless journey. Now, it has triumphantly arrived to captivate audiences far and wide.

Yumna Zaidi steals spotlight at Babylicious' premiere

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Haris Rauf’s Mehndi pictures and videos will make you swoon

02:51 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Sajal Aly starrer What's Love Got To Do With It? bags four National Film Awards in UK

09:25 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Yumna Zaidi steals spotlight at Babylicious' premiere

09:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Who is Andrew Tate? All you need to know about the influencer charged with rape, human trafficking

05:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Ayeza Kan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer "Jaan e Jahan" to release soon

07:03 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

"Vienna, you are my home:" Ushna Shah shares glimpses from her new life

10:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement ahead of ODI ...

04:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: