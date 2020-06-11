Anna Wintour apologises for race-related ‘mistakes’ at Vogue

NEW YORK - On Thursday, in an internal email to staff, US Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour apologised for "mistakes" in her 32-year holding, reported The Guardian.

The fashion guru wrote in the June 4 email: “I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

The email, admitting to ‘mistakes’ and lack of freedom for black staff at the Conde Nast publication, has been shared publicly by America’s Page Six column.

Dame Anna wrote: ‘I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too. I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like.

‘But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognising it and doing something about it is overdue.’

Admitting to the magazine’s past errors, she continued: ‘I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators.

‘We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.’

She went on: ‘It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you.

‘I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will — and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward.

‘I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either.’

Wintour’s has issues the apology at this moment because she is about to be targeted in a scathing autobiography by 70-year-old ex-colleague Andre Leon Talley.

