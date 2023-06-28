Search

Yumna Zaidi steals spotlight at Babylicious' premiere

Noor Fatima 09:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

While celebrations of Eid ul Adha are shy of a few hours, Pakistani entertainment industry is gearing up to entertain its audience with back to back movies. Among the number of films slated to release this Eid, Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf's Babylicious is all set to hit the floors. But even before the film's release, the Sabzwari-Yousuf starrer is making headlines for its star studded premiere, in Karachi, among whom actress Yumna Zaidi took the spotlight.

The starlet, who is currently ruling the drama fraternity with her blockbuster project Tere Bin opposite Wahaj Ali, made sure to attend her Sinf e Aahan co-star upcoming film.

Drapped in black slacks and a silk white top paired with a silk scarf, Zaidi looked breathtakingly beautiful at the event.

Essa Khan's romantic film Babylicious, featuring the former couple — Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari — had been halted for the past 12 years for a multitude of reasons.

On the work front, Zaidi herself is all set to make her silver screen debut with Nayab, essaying the role of a cricketer; a role that demanded her to delve deep into the world of cricket and familiarize herself with its intricacies.

Indian influencer wins hearts with potrait of Yumna Zaidi

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

