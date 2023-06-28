Why is Hina Ashfaq celebrating her 16th birthday now?

Lollywood's promising actress, Hina Ashfaq, is chasing all of her "teenage dreams." Now that the young starlet has carved a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry — thanks to her sartorial choices and impeccable acting in a number of drama serials — Ashfaq has decided to fulfill her desires.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif famed actress shared pictures from her "sweet sixteen" birthday party. Although Ashfaq has grown up, she revealed that at the time of her birthday, she couldn't really celebrate.

"I never celebrated my sweet 16th birthday, so here I dedicate my this birthday to 16 year old Hina," the actress noted.

Ashfaq added that she was "a teenager with an obsession for balloons and pink color" who also "believes in fairytales and lives in her own world."

The starlet posed with a bunch of pink balloons and a delicious cake.

Social media users including influencer Romaisa Khan sent birthday wishes to the diva.

On the work front, Ashfaq was recently seen in Alif, Masters, and Paposh Nagar Ki Neelum.