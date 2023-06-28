Search

Lifestyle

Why is Hina Ashfaq celebrating her 16th birthday now?

Noor Fatima 09:39 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
Why is Hina Ashfaq celebrating her 16th birthday now?
Source: Hina Ashfaq (Instagram)

Lollywood's promising actress, Hina Ashfaq, is chasing all of her "teenage dreams." Now that the young starlet has carved a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry — thanks to her sartorial choices and impeccable acting in a number of drama serials — Ashfaq has decided to fulfill her desires.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif famed actress shared pictures from her "sweet sixteen" birthday party. Although Ashfaq has grown up, she revealed that at the time of her birthday, she couldn't really celebrate.

"I never celebrated my sweet 16th birthday, so here I dedicate my this birthday to 16 year old Hina," the actress noted. 

Ashfaq added that she was "a teenager with an obsession for balloons and pink color" who also "believes in fairytales and lives in her own world."

The starlet posed with a bunch of pink balloons and a delicious cake.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hina Ashfaq (@hinaashfaq)

Social media users including influencer Romaisa Khan sent birthday wishes to the diva.

On the work front, Ashfaq was recently seen in Alif, Masters, and Paposh Nagar Ki Neelum.

Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Zainab Shabbir celebrates 24th birthday with drama cast

07:34 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Shae Gill shares her two cents on Indian remake of 'Pasoori'

05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

09:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Arjit Singh tells why he recreated Pakistani blockbuster song Pasoori

09:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Iqra Aziz reveals her character in 'Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God'

11:37 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Alizeh Shah dances like nobody’s watching her in new viral clips

11:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wahaj Ali praises Nadia Jamil for defending Yumna Zaidi's acting

10:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 June 2023

09:02 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: