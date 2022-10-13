Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire
Share
Lollywood diva Hina Ashfaque is in the news for her scintillating pictures that have once again managed to rock the internet.
The Alif starlet keeps her fans and followers updated with her sizzling pictures and her latest ones are receiving positive attention.
Ashfaque 's radiating beauty in her latest Instagram reel features her in a rather unconventional glamourous outfit.
While there is a plethora of reels on Instagram, Ashfaque's viral video received thousands of likes. The former Miss Veet Pakistan participant exuded comfort and class in the beautiful gym attire flexing her hourglass body and fitness.
The model-turned-actress wore an all-black gym outfit that accentuated her beauty. The Masters actress complemented the fire look with statement braids and a high ponytail.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Ashfaque started her modeling career started with Miss Veet Pakistan then debuted with Munkir, and Alif.
Hina Ashfaq’s bold photos at beach set internet ... 11:25 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani model and actress Hina Ashfaq started her acting career in 2017 by essaying a role in drama ...
- LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and ...08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score 11,000 T20I runs08:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set another T20I partnership record08:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Google adsense: ‘A payments account was canceled’, but don’t ...07:28 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire06:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022