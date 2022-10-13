Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire

Noor Fatima
06:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire
Source: Hina Ashfaq (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hina Ashfaque is in the news for her scintillating pictures that have once again managed to rock the internet.

The Alif starlet keeps her fans and followers updated with her sizzling pictures and her latest ones are receiving positive attention.

Ashfaque 's radiating beauty in her latest Instagram reel features her in a rather unconventional glamourous outfit. 

While there is a plethora of reels on Instagram, Ashfaque's viral video received thousands of likes. The former Miss Veet Pakistan participant exuded comfort and class in the beautiful gym attire flexing her hourglass body and fitness. 

The model-turned-actress wore an all-black gym outfit that accentuated her beauty. The Masters actress complemented the fire look with statement braids and a high ponytail.  

For the unversed, Ashfaque started her modeling career started with Miss Veet Pakistan then debuted with Munkir, and Alif.

LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and honoring Pakistani talent!
08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

