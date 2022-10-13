‘Joyland’: First Pakistani Cannes winner gets a trailer release

‘Joyland’: First Pakistani Cannes winner gets a trailer release
Directors of the highly anticipated and internationally acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland, Saim Sadiq and Sarmad Khoosat, have finally shared the trailer of their successful collaboration. Even before its release in Pakistan, Joyland had been one of the most talked about big screen projects.

Although the film had been slated for a release, netizens demanded a trailer to get a sneak peek of the cinematographic excellence. 

The short and safe teaser released is a promising venture bringing a lot to the table. The video was shared through the production company’s official Instagram handle.

The caption of the post read, "Take a first glimpse into the exciting and emotional world of Joyland that delves deep into the challenging complexities of desire and patriarchy, through the story of the Rana family."

Recently, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s was included in the team as an executive producer.

For the unversed, Joyland is the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The movie also won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment. Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq. 

Joyland will screen at theatres across Pakistan on November 18.

