‘Joyland’: First Pakistani Cannes winner gets a trailer release
Share
Directors of the highly anticipated and internationally acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland, Saim Sadiq and Sarmad Khoosat, have finally shared the trailer of their successful collaboration. Even before its release in Pakistan, Joyland had been one of the most talked about big screen projects.
Although the film had been slated for a release, netizens demanded a trailer to get a sneak peek of the cinematographic excellence.
The short and safe teaser released is a promising venture bringing a lot to the table. The video was shared through the production company’s official Instagram handle.
The caption of the post read, "Take a first glimpse into the exciting and emotional world of Joyland that delves deep into the challenging complexities of desire and patriarchy, through the story of the Rana family."
View this post on Instagram
Recently, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s was included in the team as an executive producer.
For the unversed, Joyland is the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The movie also won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment. Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq.
Joyland will screen at theatres across Pakistan on November 18.
Team ‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at ... 08:49 PM | 24 May, 2022
It's a proud moment for Pakistan indeed as Team Joyland received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival ...
- LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and ...08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score 11,000 T20I runs08:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set another T20I partnership record08:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Google adsense: ‘A payments account was canceled’, but don’t ...07:28 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022