Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set another T20I partnership record
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan’s star opening pair – Babar Rizwan and Mohammad Rizwan – has rewrite history on Thursday as they become the first duo to surpass 1000-run mark in successful run chases.
They achieved the milestone while playing against Bangladesh in the tri-series in New Zealand. The openers powered Pakistan to beat the rival team by seven wickets in a nail-biting contest.
The openers laid the strong foundation for Team Green with a centurion opening stand to put the squad in a forceful position. They scored 101 off 76 deliveries and Pakistan chased the target in 19.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.
The 101-run partnership today marked their fifth century-plus score in run chases in shortest format of the cricket.
Overall, the duo has made eight-century plus partnership in T20Is. They also have played 16 fifty-plus partnerships.
India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have played 15 fifty-plus partnerships.
