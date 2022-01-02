Shaheen Afridi beats Imran Khan’s record of most wickets in a year
LAHORE – Young paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved the 78-wicket mark in a single year, beating cricketer turned politician and current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s left-arm young fast bowler is on fire with the most wickets in all three formats (Test, ODI, T20) as he has taken 78 wickets in 44 innings of 36 matches at an average of 22.

Afridi's best performance was 6 wickets for 51 runs. His performance in T20 World Cup was also exceptional as he among other players performed unsurpassed to push green shirts to the semi-finals.

In year 1982, former skipper Imran Khan managed to get 76 wickets while 2021 was the first time in nearly 3 decades when a Pakistani pacer took the most wickets in international cricket.

Previously, cricketer turned coach Waqar Younis had taken 91 wickets in 1993. The right arm fast bowler who also captained Pakistan national cricket team is also the Pakistani fast bowler to take more wickets in a Calendar Year.

In overall bowling, former Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has the honor of taking the most wickets in a Calendar Year.

