Shaheen Afridi beats Imran Khan’s record of most wickets in a year
Share
LAHORE – Young paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved the 78-wicket mark in a single year, beating cricketer turned politician and current Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan’s left-arm young fast bowler is on fire with the most wickets in all three formats (Test, ODI, T20) as he has taken 78 wickets in 44 innings of 36 matches at an average of 22.
Afridi's best performance was 6 wickets for 51 runs. His performance in T20 World Cup was also exceptional as he among other players performed unsurpassed to push green shirts to the semi-finals.
PROUD MOMENT FOR SHAHEEN AFRIDI 👏— CricWick (@CricWick) January 1, 2022
He joins the elite group of #Pakistan pacers to have topped the international wicket-taking charts in a calendar year 🥇
Waqar Younis is the only Pakistan pacer to achieve the feat twice 🥇🥇 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Dheu4g9NoE
In year 1982, former skipper Imran Khan managed to get 76 wickets while 2021 was the first time in nearly 3 decades when a Pakistani pacer took the most wickets in international cricket.
Previously, cricketer turned coach Waqar Younis had taken 91 wickets in 1993. The right arm fast bowler who also captained Pakistan national cricket team is also the Pakistani fast bowler to take more wickets in a Calendar Year.
Shaheen Afridi becomes leading Test wicket-taker ... 03:36 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
DHAKA – Top Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s record-breaking performance in Test cricket continued as ...
In overall bowling, former Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has the honor of taking the most wickets in a Calendar Year.
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Alibaba hosts ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ in Sialkot04:15 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- WATCH: Pakistan Navy warship PNS Tabuk visits port of Duqm in Oman03:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Sehat Card facility now fully available across Lahore: Info minister03:24 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Cold wave may grip Pakistan in coming days as heavy showers, snowfall ...02:43 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
-
- Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake ...12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021