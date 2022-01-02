Cold wave may grip Pakistan in coming days as heavy showers, snowfall expected

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that a cold wave is likely to grip the country in the next few days as officials forecast a downpour starting Monday.

The Met Office warned that the cold wave is likely to intensify as westerly winds are entering the upper and western parts of South Asian country.

Meanwhile, mercury may drop after rain with isolated rainfall is expected till Thursday, January 6, in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Khairpur.

Rain is expected in plain areas including Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan that will help cutting toxic smog in the province.

In the southwestern region, Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Mastung will be able to enjoy the winter spell.

Besides rainfall in parts of the country, residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been told to brace themselves for extreme snowfall, particularly in Galiyat, Nathiagali, Astore, Dir, Chitral, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, and Neelum Valley.

On the other hand, the Met office has instructed district authorities to take all precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.