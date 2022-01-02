Cold wave may grip Pakistan in coming days as heavy showers, snowfall expected
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that a cold wave is likely to grip the country in the next few days as officials forecast a downpour starting Monday.
The Met Office warned that the cold wave is likely to intensify as westerly winds are entering the upper and western parts of South Asian country.
Meanwhile, mercury may drop after rain with isolated rainfall is expected till Thursday, January 6, in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Khairpur.
Rain is expected in plain areas including Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan that will help cutting toxic smog in the province.
In the southwestern region, Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Mastung will be able to enjoy the winter spell.
Besides rainfall in parts of the country, residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been told to brace themselves for extreme snowfall, particularly in Galiyat, Nathiagali, Astore, Dir, Chitral, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, and Neelum Valley.
Karachi wakes up to first winter rain, showers ... 10:49 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – The country’s seaside metropolis woke up to rain on Monday morning while cloudy conditions ...
On the other hand, the Met office has instructed district authorities to take all precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Alibaba hosts ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ in Sialkot04:15 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- WATCH: Pakistan Navy warship PNS Tabuk visits port of Duqm in Oman03:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Sehat Card facility now fully available across Lahore: Info minister03:24 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Cold wave may grip Pakistan in coming days as heavy showers, snowfall ...02:43 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
-
- Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake ...12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021