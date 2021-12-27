Karachi wakes up to first winter rain, showers likely for next 24 hours
Early morning drizzling in city turned weather cold
Share
KARACHI – The country’s seaside metropolis woke up to rain on Monday morning while cloudy conditions prevail over the city as dark clouds hovered over the provincial capital.
The early morning downpour lashed Karachi and the weather has turned cold. The Met Office said a westerly weather system has entered Balochistan from Iran, which can bring more drizzle to the country’s largest city.
Rain lashed Korangi, Landhi, Shahra e Faisal, Malir, II Chundrigarh Road, Saddar, DHA, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Kharadar, and other areas of the port city.
moderately heavy rainfall with thunderstorm at cliffon right now#karachirain #Karachiweather pic.twitter.com/qkfg7nDYbp— Aziz Ur Rehman (@Aziz_Ur_Rehman) December 27, 2021
Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed that a strong westerly weather system has approached the country’s southwestern and will spread due to which rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of the country.
PMD said the Sindh capital will remain in the grip of cold weather till December 28 while the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is said to be to linger till January 5.
Light rain turns weather cold in Lahore 11:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Lahore – Light drizzle in parts of the country’s cultural capital earlier Sunday turned the weather cold ...
The new weather system brought rain and snowfall to several parts of the country. Snowfall has been predicted in upper areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan next week. The Met Office has warned of heavy showers in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Kohat.
Snow blankets Murree and other hilly areas of ... 05:38 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
NATHIAGALI – Heavy snowfall coupled with rain and thunderstorm continued all day in most parts of ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Three Israeli Mossad officers commit suicide in one year: report12:19 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a week, orders criminal ...11:46 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Supreme Court accepts Murtaza Wahab's apology, dismisses removal ...11:17 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Karachi wakes up to first winter rain, showers likely for next 24 ...10:49 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan unveils first-ever national security policy today10:48 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021