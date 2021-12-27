Karachi wakes up to first winter rain, showers likely for next 24 hours

KARACHI – The country’s seaside metropolis woke up to rain on Monday morning while cloudy conditions prevail over the city as dark clouds hovered over the provincial capital.

The early morning downpour lashed Karachi and the weather has turned cold. The Met Office said a westerly weather system has entered Balochistan from Iran, which can bring more drizzle to the country’s largest city.

Rain lashed Korangi, Landhi, Shahra e Faisal, Malir, II Chundrigarh Road, Saddar, DHA, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Kharadar, and other areas of the port city.

moderately heavy rainfall with thunderstorm at cliffon right now#karachirain #Karachiweather pic.twitter.com/qkfg7nDYbp — Aziz Ur Rehman (@Aziz_Ur_Rehman) December 27, 2021

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed that a strong westerly weather system has approached the country’s southwestern and will spread due to which rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of the country.

PMD said the Sindh capital will remain in the grip of cold weather till December 28 while the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is said to be to linger till January 5.

The new weather system brought rain and snowfall to several parts of the country. Snowfall has been predicted in upper areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan next week. The Met Office has warned of heavy showers in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Kohat.