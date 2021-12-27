Supreme Court accepts Murtaza Wahab's apology, dismisses removal notice

KARACHI – Pakistan’s top court has accepted the apology of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and dismissed removal notice against him

Earlier, the court ordered the removal of Administrator Karachi from the post during the hearing of the Gutter Baghicha case.

Amid the heated arguments during the hearing in the Karachi registry, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to appoint a competent and unbiased officer in Wahhab’s place.

The PPP leader reportedly misbehaved with the SC judges when they expressed dissatisfaction over a report on the park presented by the KMC. Karachi administrator said “What are we supposed to do? Leave the government.”

The statement annoyed the court. “Focus on your ministership. Don’t bring your politics here. Go. We are firing you,” CJP Gulzar said.

CJP remarked that the Karachi administrator is doing politics here. “Murtaza Wahab is not competent to be Karachi administrator,” the apex court remarked. The top judge told Wahhab that his behavior is that of a politician, not someone who works for the people of the city.

Meanwhile, Murtaza Wahab said he was just quoting facts in the court. Wahab said he has a lot of respect for the court and he doesn’t believe in going against them.

The development came during the case of Karachi’s most attacked park started in 1993. An NGO named Shehri claimed that the KMC Officers Cooperative Housing Society (KMC OCHS) illegally secured 200 acres for itself.

The organization moved court and filed a human rights case. Its legal case was made by referring to Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the conversion of Gutter Baghicha amenity land to industrial, residential and commercial use.

Last month, a Supreme Court bench led by CJP Gulzar Ahmed ordered the Karachi administrator to restore Gutter Baghicha to its original shape.