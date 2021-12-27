Three Israeli Mossad officers commit suicide in one year: report
JERUSALEM – At least three officers of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad committed suicide in one year.
According to the report of Tel Aviv-based Channel 12, Mossad officer Ayalon Shapira was the first officer to end his life as he committed suicide in March this year.
The family of the deceased mentioned psychological problems for his son’s suicide, saying he used to go to a psychiatrist.
Meanwhile, the second such case was reported in July this year where another Mossad agent ended himself in his workplace.
Israel intelligence agency, which is involved in targeted killing operations, said it is learning from these suicide cases and is working to improve mechanisms and tools at its disposal to prevent the occurrence of these suicides in the future.
Mysterious suicides were also reported in the Indian army. At least 35 soldiers stationed in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir region committed suicide last year.
Another Indian soldier commits suicide in ... 03:33 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
SRINAGAR – An Indian soldier Sunday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Ramban ...
In 2019, the Indian Minister informed that there were 95 cases of suicide among armed force personnel while there were 107 cases in 2018, and 103 reported in 2017.
Experts cite different reasons for the increasing numbers of suicide cases like stress, trauma which ultimately lead to suicidal deaths.
