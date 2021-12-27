Here’s how Pakistan’s real life’s Munni finds her family in India after 40 years
12:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – A story of Karachi-based woman Munni, who was allegedly first sold in India and then smuggled by human traffickers to Pakistan, mirrors that of Bollywood hit, but a happy ending might prove elusive.

Reports claimed that the woman, who was allegedly first sold in New Delhi and then smuggled by human traffickers to Pakistan from India, finally met her family on social media after 40 years.

Pakistani woman in her 50s now excitedly wants to meet them. Munni was first rescued by a man named Sajjad, who later married her, while the woman changed her name to Bushra after marriage.

It all started when a clip of the woman went viral on social media earlier this month in which Karachi woman claimed that she originally belonged to Moradabad, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and she also revealed the name of her neighborhood.

Munni’s brother Akram recognised her after watching the viral clip on December 20.  The clip was shared in a community WhatsApp group and a local journalist took it to him.

Expressing shock over the incident, Akram said he could not recognize his sister initially, but the way she described the village and our family there was no doubt that she was my eldest sister.

He also appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a visa for his sister so she can come to India to visit the family.

Meanwhile, Munni said she is happily married and has four children but she always wanted to meet her family. I do not how, but I remember about our locality and the people staying around our house, an Indian news outlet quoted her.

The incident made headlines in Pakistani and Indian news outlets as she has a strong resemblance to the Bollywood hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan in which Salman Khan plays a character who travels to Pakistan to reunite a girl named Munni with her family.

