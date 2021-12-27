Indian minister warns Sunny Leone to remove 'outrageous' song or face the music
‘Arrest Sunny Leone’ trending on social sites as ‘Madhuban’ song irks Indian extremists
NEW DELHI – Home minister of Indian state Narottam Mishra has warned porn star turned Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and music video singers to apologise and remove their song at the earliest or else face legal action.
Asking the Indian Canadian actor to apologise, the lawmaker from the second largest Indian state said the officials will take action against her and composer Saqib Toshi if the music video is not removed from video streaming platforms within three days. He also warned of an FIR against all concerned persons.
Amid the saffronization under the Hindu nationalist government, the Indian minister alleged some groups to continuously hurt Hindu sentiments.
He said there are temples for Radha, a Hindu goddess, we pray for her. Toshi can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken against them if the video is not taken down, he warned.
Meanwhile, the Indian music label said the company will change the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban Mein Radhika after officials alleged that the song of the track has hurt Hindus.
“In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song ‘Madhuban…’. The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days”, the clarification cited.
Announcement: 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lOJotcd04p— Saregama (@saregamaglobal) December 26, 2021
Meanwhile, social media users are also flocked to microblogging platforms and ‘Arrest Sunny Leone’ is currently trending. Here are some of the reactions:
Its Time To Arrest Sunny Leone— Narendra Kumar Chawla (@NarenderChawla1) December 27, 2021
Shame On Bollywood pic.twitter.com/CfR0gOhiq4
I demand the arrest of Sunny Leone and strict punishment for Selmon for inviting her to promote this song in Bigg Boss.— KIZIE #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) December 27, 2021
Arrest Sunny Leone#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/XblKqiDJyJ
I hate Sunny leone👎#Arrest_Sunny_Leone pic.twitter.com/HutpFiJcAD— RAJIB BANIK RSS BJP (@RAJIB558) December 27, 2021
I request to every Hindu say with me arrest sunny leone. pic.twitter.com/yXPY9LxkFi— Vashudev (@thevashudevIND) December 27, 2021
Meanwhile, Sant Naval Giri Maharaj said they will move court if the government does not act against Sunny and ban her video album.
