2022 and Beyond: The Future of Social Media

The realm of social media has changed drastically over the past few years. With about 4.55 billion active social media users, staying on top of this game is crucial for brands and business owners. But how can you successfully predict the next big trend in social media - and capitalize on it?

We know it takes a lot of brain-racking to build your social media strategy. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional ways of communication and consequently social media right before our eyes. In this situation, despite all their efforts, sometimes digital marketers find themselves failing.

It is a worrisome situation but this blog is here to make things better for you. Let’s discuss some up and coming trends of social media in 2022 and beyond:

Influencer Marketing - You’ll Need It:

The trend has taken great popularity in 2021. In the future, social media influencers will be highly invested in promoting products and services. 7% of companies invested over a million dollars towards influencer marketing in 2020 alone - and the trend has only seen exponential growth.

If you are a small business, you can contact micro-influencers to bring higher engagement among your target audience on social media. Of course, they charge lesser and make it affordable for SMEs to boost awareness and win sales.

AI and Chatbots - IT is Everything:

Thanks to artificial intelligence, we can now use chatbots that simplify customer support for businesses. It has now become simpler to reach out to brands on social media. But humans can commit errors and not respond with as much efficiency as AI bots. Not only do they respond instantly, they keep up brand tone consistent, and cater situations effectively.

So if you wish to stay in competition, you will have to use these drag and drop chatbots to support your business.

Sales Through Social Media - Grab That Gold:

Just like the Facebook marketplace, pretty much every social media platform is now offering tools to promote your sales and generate engagement. With advanced tools, such as Facebook Pixel, you can track your buyer's journey.

Remember, these social media tools will be of extra essence in the near future.

Facebook Groups - Connect With Likeminded People:

Groups on Facebook have started gathering a lot of attention. New features such as story updates and live video content is great for you to connect with your audience and communicate on a more personal level. Using groups, you will not only be able to get feedback but also generate additional engagement.

Brand Transparency - Overcome Privacy Issues:

Remember the Cambridge Analytica case? Facebook caused a lot of privacy issues for users in the past but situations have changed now. In fact, since the scandal, 55% of customers felt that brands became more transparent on social media. The surveys showed how important brand transparency is for consumers. Thus, last but not the least, you need to grow as a transparent brand to succeed among consumers.

Final Words

Social Media started as a means of communication but it has now evolved into an extremely powerful marketing tool - one that can make or break your business. So if you want your business to succeed in 2022 and beyond, stay tuned to understand and leverage the new features of different social networks!